Remembering President George H.W. Bush

TODAY

• It's a day of candles and light for people of faith around the globe. Christians light the first of four Advent candles, representing prayer, penance, rejoicing and sacrifice in preparation for Christmas. At sunset, Jewish people turn to the menorah to mark the start of Hanukkah. The eight-day festival commemorates an ancient miracle, when one day's-worth of consecrated oil lasted for eight during the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem.

• Meantime, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, fresh off the G20 in Argentina, is due to meet with Mexico's new foreign minister about border issues. Mexico's new President is launching his administration as some migrants waiting in Tijuana to make asylum claims in the United States have been moved to a shelter with "better" accommodations, such as a "roof and a dry floor."

MONDAY

• Members of the House and Senate will take part in a 5 p.m. arrival ceremony at the US Capitol for the late President George H.W. Bush, who will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. The public can pay their respects from 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through 8:45 a.m. ET Wednesday.

• It's back to school for students in Butte County, where the deadliest wildfire in California history has left whole neighborhoods in ashes and hundreds of people missing. Some 5,000 students may have been displaced by the Camp Fire, say school officials, who are trying to keep kids with their friends and teachers at provisional school sites. Meantime, flash floods have threatened to trigger debris flows in scorched areas.

• He might be a painter who holds his brush in his mouth. Or a wheelchair-bound comedian who puts her own spin on stand-up. Or a deaf rapper. Or a sled hockey star with one leg. Or a decorated swimmer who's blind. The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is meant to promote understanding and support the dignity, rights and well-being of people with disabilities.

TUESDAY

• The leaders of German carmakers Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler reportedly head to the White House to talk trade. They may get a chilly reception from President Donald Trump, who has complained of too many German cars on American roads and threatened to impose tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from Europe or Asia.

• We thought they were as inseparable as, well, Brangelina. Instead, one-time Hollywood supercouple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, head to court to argue over custody of their six children. Jolie wants sole custody, while Pitt wants joint custody. Here's how they ended up at this point.

WEDNESDAY

• Family, friends and political leaders will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington at 11 a.m. ET for a memorial service for George H.W. Bush. President Trump has designated a national day of mourning. The former President will also lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas from 7:45 p.m. ET until 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, after which he will be taken by motorcade to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, and laid to rest.

• Google's CEO is due to appear before a US House committee to face Republicans' questions about whether the online search giant harbors bias or ill will toward conservative users. Sundar Pichai declined to appear this year at a similar Senate hearing, which featured an empty chair in his place. The House panel, often lacking evidence and apparently failing to grasp how tech companies operate, has let prior hearings drift into conspiratorial waters.

• Drake, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Shawn Mendes and even Cher are bouncing around the rumor mill as Grammy noms are announced, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on CBS. The ceremony is set for February 10.

THURSDAY

• AT&T's purchase of CNN's parent company, Time Warner, is back on the docket. Federal appeals court judges are due to hear arguments in the Justice Department's petition to overturn the decision that allowed the merger. The Trump administration took a liberal approach to its antitrust case, and now, its hopes may rest on Democratically appointed judges. The case is seen as a bellwether for the future of the media industry.

• And if your Grammy predictions end up being a bit off, you can try again when Golden Globe nominees are announced, starting at 8 a.m. ET. That awards show is January 6.

FRIDAY

• With Congress careening toward a budget fight over the President's promised border wall, we could be in for a partial government shutdown. This is when funding for several agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, is set to expire. Trump has asked for $5 billion for the wall. Democrats say that exceeds the $1.6 billion in a Senate spending bill.

• A new, darker chapter gets added to the Rudyard Kipling classic, as "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" drops on Netflix.

SATURDAY

• It looks like a two-way battle for college football's Heisman Trophy. The winner will be revealed in a ceremony at 8 p.m. Watch on ESPN.

• Will Army keep the new "streak" alive, or will Navy hit the reset button? The greatest rivalry in sports begins at 3 p.m. ET. Watch on CBS.

• Will Portland add more bling to its trophy case? Or will Atlanta make some history of its own? Major League Soccer's final is set for 8 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, just around the corner from the 5 Things mother ship, aka CNN Center. Watch on FOX, UniMás, TSN or TVAS.