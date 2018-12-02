Clear

Politico: Harris will decide on 2020 run 'over the holiday'

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris said she will make a decision about a ...

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 5:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 2, 2018 5:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris said she will make a decision about a potential 2020 presidential bid during this year's holiday season, Politico reported Sunday.

"It will ultimately be a family decision," Harris, who represents California, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski at an event in San Francisco on Saturday, according to Politico. "And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family."

Companies

Holidays and observances

Kamala Harris

Political Figures - US

Politico

Harris, who is in her first term as a senator, has been the subject of speculation as a potential contender for the White House since her ascendency to office in Washington.

When she won in 2016, she made history as both the first African-American woman to represent California in the Senate and as the first Indian-American senator in the country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Cool weather slowly moving back in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas Walk and Cabin Rededication

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

South V beats RP

Image

North Vermillion wins Banks

Image

North and South drop openers

Image

Sycamores beat Wright State

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Weather

Image

Segment 3, In The Paint

Image

Segment two, In The Paint

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder