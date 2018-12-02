Clear

Rare blitz of tornadoes leaves central Illinois with damages, injuries

Central Illinois is coping with damages and injuries after a blitz of tornadoes Saturday, when 22 twisters w...

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 4:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 2, 2018 4:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Central Illinois is coping with damages and injuries after a blitz of tornadoes Saturday, when 22 twisters were reported to the National Weather Service.

Hardest hit was the town of Taylorviille, southeast of Springfield, where storm winds wrecked houses, downed power lines, pulled trees up by the roots, and left an unknown number of people injured.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Illinois

Midwestern United States

Natural disasters

North America

Severe weather

The Americas

Tornadoes (weather)

United States

Weather

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Wounds and injuries

It "feels like I woke up to a nightmare," one man in Taylorville, who has lived there since the 1960s, told CNN affiliate WCIA.

Taylorville Fire Department Chief Mike Crews said at a press conference no one was killed, and he couldn't comment on the number of injured.

"There were several people who were initially trapped in their homes due to damage initially but were rescued," Crews said.

Illinois has an average of 47 tornadoes a year, not including December, which doesn't have an average, said CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar, speaking of the rarity of Saturday's twister cluster. May is the peak month, with an average of 15 tornadoes.

"Almost everything set up for the perfect conditions" for the outbreak, Chinchar said, as a strong cold front pushed through.

In Butler, south of Springfield, Hannah Fogle tweeted two videos of a funnel cloud. She said a tornado mainly went through the countryside, but "I know of one house that had major damage."

The National Weather Service sent out survey teams Sunday to analyze the damage, and said the exact number of tornadoes and the amount of damage wouldn't be determined until these are completed.

Gov. Bruce Rauner activated Illinois' State of Emergency Operations Center in Springfield, the capital. Rauner and local officials will be touring storm-damaged areas.

More than 2,000 people remained without power in Taylorville, according to Illinois electric and gas delivery company Ameren and CTI Fiber Network.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Cool weather slowly moving back in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas Walk and Cabin Rededication

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

South V beats RP

Image

North Vermillion wins Banks

Image

North and South drop openers

Image

Sycamores beat Wright State

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Weather

Image

Segment 3, In The Paint

Image

Segment two, In The Paint

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays