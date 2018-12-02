Clear

Israeli police say there's enough evidence to indict Benjamin Netanyahu in a third corruption case

Israeli police said on Sunday that there is enough evidence to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a...

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 6:28 AM
Updated: Dec. 2, 2018 6:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Israeli police said on Sunday that there is enough evidence to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a third corruption investigation.

According to a police statement, authorities found evidence of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Bribery

Continents and regions

Corruption

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Evidence (legal)

Indictments

Investigations

Israel

Law and legal system

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Political Figures - Intl

Sara Netanyahu

Society

Trial and procedure

Police also said there is enough evidence to charge the Israeli leader's wife, Sara Netanyahu, with fraud, receiving bribes, and interfering with an investigation.

The case, known as Case 4000, is one of the largest facing the Israeli leader and his inner circle. It deals with the relationship between the Ministry of Communications -- then under Netanyahu -- and Israeli telecommunications firm Bezeq.

Investigators say Netanyahu advanced regulatory benefits worth up to 1 billion shekels (approximately $280 million) to Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of Bezeq, and Netanyahu's friend. In exchange, prosecutors say Elovitch gave Netanyahu favorable news coverage in online news site Walla! News, which is owned by Elovitch.

Police say there is enough evidence to charge Elovitch with bribery, interfering with an investigation, and financial crimes.

Both Netanyahu and Elovitch have denied any wrongdoing.

In response to the police findings, Netanyahu said, "The police recommendations against me and my wife do not surprise anyone. These recommendations were decided and leaked before the investigation had even begun. The police recommendations have no legal standing."

"There was nothing because there is nothing," he concluded.

Police have already said there is enough evidence to indict Netanyahu on charges of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust in two separate cases. A final decision whether to prosecute lies with Israel's Attorney General.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Cool weather slowly moving back in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South V beats RP

Image

North Vermillion wins Banks

Image

North and South drop openers

Image

Sycamores beat Wright State

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Weather

Image

Segment 3, In The Paint

Image

Segment two, In The Paint

Image

Segment One, In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide