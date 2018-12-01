Clear

Lawmakers considering stopgap spending measure ahead of government funding deadline

Lawmakers are considering taking up a one-week spending bill to avoid a partial government shutdown by Frida...

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 12:46 AM
Updated: Dec. 2, 2018 12:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lawmakers are considering taking up a one-week spending bill to avoid a partial government shutdown by Friday, a move designed to put off a major showdown until after former President George H.W. Bush's funeral proceedings, according to a source briefed on the talks.

The idea comes as Congress will be out of session for part of the week because of the state funeral for Bush.

Government and public administration

Politics

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he is willing to extend the deadline for funding the federal government to avoid a government shutdown.

"If they [congressional leaders] come to talk about an extension because of President Bush's passing, I would absolutely consider it and probably give it," Trump said.

Congress is trying to come up with how to deal with Trump's call for $5 billion to fund the wall on the US-Mexico border. The Washington Post was the first to report the discussion on a possible temporary spending bill.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Warm conditions continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South V beats RP

Image

North Vermillion wins Banks

Image

North and South drop openers

Image

Sycamores beat Wright State

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Weather

Image

Segment 3, In The Paint

Image

Segment two, In The Paint

Image

Segment One, In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide