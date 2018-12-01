Clear

George H.W. Bush's funeral and memorial services plan

Details of the funeral and memorial services are being finalized for former President George H.W. Bush, who...

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 6:25 PM
Updated: Dec. 1, 2018 6:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Details of the funeral and memorial services are being finalized for former President George H.W. Bush, who died late Friday at the age of 94.

An arrival ceremony involving both the House and Senate will be held at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at the US Capitol, where Bush will lie in state in the rotunda until Wednesday morning. The public can pay their respects to the 41st president from 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to 7 a.m. ET Wednesday.

On Wednesday, family and friends will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, for an 11 a.m. ET memorial service.

President Donald Trump designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning, the White House said.

A second memorial service for Bush will be held Thursday at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston where the former president lived.

Bush will then be taken by a motorcade procession to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, where he will be laid to rest. Both Bush's wife Barbara, the former first lady who died in April, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia as a child, are laid to rest on the library's grounds.

Specific times and more details for Bush's funeral and memorial services will be announced at a later time, according to a statement released by Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath. A tribute website for Bush has been set up on which funeral details will be posted.

In lieu of flowers, the Bush family has requested that donations be made to the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

To honor the former president, the international nonprofit Points of Light, founded by Bush, invited the public to celebrate Bush by giving a day of service in his memory.

