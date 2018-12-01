Clear

Former President George H.W. Bush's last words, as spoken to his son, George W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush spoke his final words in a phone call with his son, former President Georg...

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 5:15 PM
Updated: Dec. 1, 2018 5:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former President George H.W. Bush spoke his final words in a phone call with his son, former President George W. Bush, a source familiar with Bush's final hours told CNN.

In their conversation on speakerphone, the son told the senior George Bush that he had been a "wonderful father."

Barbara Bush

Business figures

George Bush

George W. Bush

Neil Bush

Political Figures - US

His father's reply -- and final words -- were: "I love you, too."

The elder Bush's final words were first reported by The New York Times.

In his last hours, Bush was asked whether he wanted to go to the hospital, according to a source familiar. He had been hospitalized multiple times this year since his wife Barbara Bush's death on April 17, and he had been dealing with a number of health issues over the years, including having a form of Parkinson's disease.

The former president answered no.

Instead, Bush said that he was ready to go and be with Barbara, his wife of 73 years, and their late daughter Robin, who died of leukemia as a child.

Bush, 94, died late Friday at his home in Houston surrounded by his family, including his son Neil Bush and wife Maria, his best friend and former Secretary of State James Baker, and his grandson Pierce Bush.

Bush will lie in state at the US Capitol before a memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. A second memorial service will follow at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.

Bush will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, alongside his wife, and Robin.

Specific times and more details will be announced at a later time, according to Bush's spokesman Jim McGrath.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rain and possible storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Weather

Image

Segment 3, In The Paint

Image

Segment two, In The Paint

Image

Segment One, In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The Christmas Walk at Fowler Park

Image

SMWC Students learn about earthquake first response

Image

Indiana State Police make drug bust because driver was going too slow

Image

A proposed time change in Indiana?

Image

Terre Haute Police Thank You Notes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide