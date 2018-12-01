Clear

Pompeo: Putin meeting canceled over Ukraine

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about President Trump's decision to cancel a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after his former longtime attorney Michael Cohen revived questions about Trump's financial ties to Russia.

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 4:49 PM
Updated: Dec. 1, 2018 5:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Defense Secretary James Mattis said Saturday that Russia attempted to interfere in the US midterm elections last month.

"(Putin) tried again to muck around in our elections this last month, and we are seeing a continued effort along those lines," Mattis said, speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Mattis said the relationship between the United States and Russia has "no doubt" worsened amid Russia's continued efforts to intervene in the US electoral process.

Mattis said he didn't know if the threat from Russia had increased, but he said Russian President Vladimir Putin has "continued efforts to try to subvert democratic processes that must be defended,"

"We'll do whatever is necessary to defend them," Mattis later added.

Mattis' remarks come as President Donald Trump is meeting with fellow world leaders at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Trump abruptly canceled a planned meeting with Putin at the summit just two days before they were scheduled to sit down.

Trump said in a tweet that he canceled the meeting because of Russia's refusal to release Ukrainian navy ships and sailors seized during a maritime confrontation between the two countries.

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting (...) in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!" Trump tweeted while on his way to Buenos Aires.

On Saturday, Putin said he hopes a meeting with Trump will take place "when the US is ready."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rain and possible storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Weather

Image

Segment 3, In The Paint

Image

Segment two, In The Paint

Image

Segment One, In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The Christmas Walk at Fowler Park

Image

SMWC Students learn about earthquake first response

Image

Indiana State Police make drug bust because driver was going too slow

Image

A proposed time change in Indiana?

Image

Terre Haute Police Thank You Notes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide