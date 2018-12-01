Clear

Stock markets will close on Wednesday to honor George H.W. Bush

US financial markets will be closed on Wednesday honor the memory of former President George H.W. Bush, who ...

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 12:04 PM
Updated: Dec. 1, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US financial markets will be closed on Wednesday honor the memory of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away late Friday at the age of 94.

The White House said Saturday President Donald Trump would declare December 5th a national day of mourning for the country's 41st president. "He and the First Lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.," the statement said.

The New York Stock Exchange said it will suspend normal trading on Wednesday. "The exchange will observe a minute of silence to honor President Bush on Monday. As per our tradition, we will close the markets in observation of the Day of Mourning," spokesperson Kristen Klaus said.

The Nasdaq will also close for the day.

The stock exchange will observe a moment of silence on Monday "and plans to be closed on December 5, the national day of mourning designated by President Trump," Nasdaq spokesman Will Briganti said.

The NYSE has traditionally closed for all or part of its session for the funeral of a US president, including in 2004 following the death of Ronald Reagan and in 1994, when it closed for the full day for Richard Nixon's funeral.

Bush's death was announced by his son, former President George W. Bush, who praised his father as "a man of the highest character."

