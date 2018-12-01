Clear

Ariana Grande mirrors 'Mean Girls' in new video

After weeks of hinting, Ariana Grande has finally released her music video for "Thank U, Next."

Running more than five minutes, the video is a series throwbacks to female driven films.

Grande opens the video as Regina George from 2004's "Mean Girls." Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels and Stefanie Drummond, who played Bethany Byrd, both made cameos.

Kris Jenner plays George's "cool mom" in the video -- camcorder in tow.

Grande also references "Bring It On," "13 Going On 30" and "Legally Blonde."

She released the single earlier this month as a tribute to her high-profile relationships and it's already risen to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Thank U, Next" is her first song to hit the top of the chart.

Image

Segment 3, In The Paint

Image

Segment two, In The Paint

Image

Segment One, In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The Christmas Walk at Fowler Park

Image

SMWC Students learn about earthquake first response

Image

Indiana State Police make drug bust because driver was going too slow

Image

A proposed time change in Indiana?

Image

Terre Haute Police Thank You Notes

Image

Terre Haute set to receive a hand with downtown

