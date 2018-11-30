Clear

Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' video is here (finally)

After weeks of hinting, Ariana Grande has finally released her music video for ...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 8:46 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 8:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After weeks of hinting, Ariana Grande has finally released her music video for "Thank U, Next."

Running more than five minutes, the video is a series throwbacks to female driven films.

Ariana Grande

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Music

Music and dance

Grande opens the video as Regina George from 2004's "Mean Girls." Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels and Stefanie Drummond, who played Bethany Byrd, both made cameos.

Kris Jenner plays George's "cool mom" in the video -- camcorder in tow.

Grande also references "Bring It On," "13 Going On 30" and "Legally Blonde."

She released the single earlier this month as a tribute to her high-profile relationships and it's already risen to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Thank U, Next" is her first song to hit the top of the chart.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain and possible storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Police Thank You Notes

Image

Terre Haute set to receive a hand with downtown

Image

Terre Haute Adult Daycare center open under new name

Image

Terre Haute armed robberies update

Image

Weekend rain is in the forecast...but first, Toys for Tots

Image

Next Level Roads Grant in Clinton

Image

Jasper County stop arm issues

Image

ISU sexual misconduct rules

Image

A Terre Haute casino is no sure bet

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street