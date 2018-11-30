Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fed reportedly probing Goldman's role in Malaysian scandal

Goldman Sachs could be in big trouble for its involvement in a Malaysian investment fund scandal, and invest...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 5:49 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Goldman Sachs could be in big trouble for its involvement in a Malaysian investment fund scandal, and investors are getting antsy.

The Federal Reserve is stepping up its probe of Goldman Sachs' compliance systems, according to Bloomberg.

Asia

Continents and regions

Malaysia

Scandals

Southeast Asia

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Financial markets and investing

Goldman Sachs

Bribery

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Justice departments

Two former Goldman Sachs executives allegedly bribed foreign officials and helped launder money through the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the US Justice Department alleged in indictments a month ago. One of them has pleaded guilty.

In recent weeks, representatives from Goldman Sachs met with the Fed and defended the bank's internal controls, according to Bloomberg's report Friday. Goldman would not comment on the report and a spokesperson for the Fed would not confirm the investigation.

"It is the Federal Reserve's policy not to confirm or deny the existence of investigations. We refer criminal violations to the Department of Justice as necessary," the Fed spokesperson said. The Justice Department declined to comment.

But Goldman (GS) shares closed down 2% on the day, and have lost 16% of their value since its involvement in the scandal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on November 1. Bank of America downgraded Goldman Sachs' stock from a buy to neutral rating Friday.

If Goldman was involved — or even if employees were able to short-circuit compliance systems -— the company could be subject to large fines. It could also lose business with other sovereign funds concerned about the taint of the scandal.

Goldman underwrote more than $6 billion in bonds issued by 1MDB in 2012 and 2013, making about $600 million in fees and revenue for that work, according court filings.

The Fed does not have power to bring criminal cases itself but it can take civil action against financial firms and individuals, including barring individuals from working in banking.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain, fog, clouds and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weekend rain is in the forecast...but first, Toys for Tots

Image

Next Level Roads Grant in Clinton

Image

Jasper County stop arm issues

Image

ISU sexual misconduct rules

Image

A Terre Haute casino is no sure bet

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Christmas in the Park Activities, Deming Park Dec 3rd

Image

Series of robberies and chase ends near the Wabash River, state trooper suffers non-life threatening

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street