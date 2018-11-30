Clear
2nd Broward officer who responded to Parkland shooting disciplined

The Broward County Sheriff's Office has placed an officer who responded to the Parkland school shooting on "...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 5:49 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Broward County Sheriff's Office has placed an officer who responded to the Parkland school shooting on "restrictive duty," Gina Carter, spokesperson told CNN.

The sheriff's office did not confirm the reason or identify the officer.

The first officer to be disciplined, Scot Peterson, was the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He was suspended without pay for waiting outside when 17 students and teachers were killed, and he resigned not long after.

Earlier this month, investigators from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission presented the findings about the staff's response to the February 14 shooting and preceding events.

The hearings revealed communication breakdowns among law enforcement and school staff as the shooting unfolded. The commission also heard about overlooked warning signs regarding the alleged gunman.

Capt. Jan Jordan, who was in charge during the shooting, resigned last week during the hearings.

Nikolas Cruz, 20, has been in jail since he allegedly killed 17 students and teachers during the shooting at his former school. Cruz confessed to carrying out one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent US history, court documents show.

He is charged with 17 counts of first-degree premeditated murder and 17 counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Earlier this week, Broward schools announced that Assistant Principals Jeff Morford, Winfred Porter Jr. and Denise Reed, and Security Specialist Kelvin Greenleaf would be reassigned to other administrative locations in the district.

