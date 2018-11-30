Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

Another meeting for Harry and Sally. A policeman's act of kindness. And some interesting news about...

Another meeting for Harry and Sally. A policeman's act of kindness. And some interesting news about dogs. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A whole lot of beer

Breweries across the nation are making one special beer to help Camp Fire survivors.

A disappointing discovery

Well, you should probably stop sharing your love problems with your dog. A new study says dogs aren't really all that smart.

A special officer

Don't get intimidated next time you're pulled over in traffic. You never know, you could walk away with a $300 Target gift card.

A fake brand

Do some research before you spend $300 on $25 shoes. Social media influencers flocked to a new shoe store in LA called "Palessi" and spent hundreds of dollars on shoes. But the store was just a fake brand created by Payless.

A new revelation

If you think you know how old you are, think again. Here's a lines-long equation to help you figure it out.

A welcome reunion

After 30 years since the release of "When Harry Met Sally," Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal will meet again in April to kick off the Turner Classic Movies' annual film festival.

