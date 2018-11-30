Clear

This video is no longer available

This video is no longer available. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 2:23 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 2:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A tsunami warning was in effect for coastal areas of Alaska's Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula after an earthquake Friday with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0, according to a bulletin from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The quake knocked CNN affiliate KTUU off the air. Items fell from shelves at the station, news director Tracy Sabo told CNN.

Social media images show a chaotic scene, including children taking shelter under desks and fallen items tumbling from shelves in a grocery store. Ceiling tiles were scattered across a floor in another photo.

The US Geological Survey has reported at least four aftershocks following the first quake. The largest, registering 5.8, was located in the city of Anchorage.

Reporters at CNN affiliate KTVA described falling window panes at the station's offices.

"The structure of the roof just collapsed," one of them said. "We can't even get into our studio right now. There were computers flying, cameras toppling over."

The NOAA alert said that "for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated. Further information will be provided in supplementary messages."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Rain, fog, clouds and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Christmas in the Park Activities, Deming Park Dec 3rd

Image

Series of robberies and chase ends near the Wabash River, state trooper suffers non-life threatening

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Morning fog, with light rain possible otherwise cloudy. High: 49°

Image

Justin Hancock

Image

North Central hoops

Image

Linton hoops

Image

New information on Terre Haute armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street