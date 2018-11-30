Clear

Justice Department awards nearly $17M to aid Las Vegas shooting survivors

The US Justice Department announced Friday an award of nearly $17 million to help survivors of the 2017 ...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 1:39 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 1:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US Justice Department announced Friday an award of nearly $17 million to help survivors of the 2017 mass shooting at Las Vegas' Route 91 Harvest music festival.

Funding from the department's Office for Victims of Crime will help cover the costs of counseling, therapy, rehabilitation, trauma recovery and legal assistance for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in US history. Survivors covered by this award include ticket holders, concert staff, vendors, witnesses, law enforcement and other first responders, according to a DOJ statement.

2017 Las Vegas concert shooting

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Homicide

Justice departments

Las Vegas

Mass murder

Murder

Nevada

North America

Shootings

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

The $16.7 million award will also support close family members, medical personnel, coroner's staff, taxi drivers and others who helped concert goers on the October 2017 night in which 58 people were killed and hundreds of others wounded, according to the statement.

"While we cannot undo the harm that has been done, this Department of Justice is doing what we can to help Las Vegas heal," Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said in the statement.

On October 1, 2017, a reclusive high-stakes gambler named Stephen Paddock opened fire on the popular outdoor music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The festival was attended by about 22,000.

After the slaughter, Paddock, 64, was found dead on the floor of his hotel room with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Rain, fog, clouds and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Christmas in the Park Activities, Deming Park Dec 3rd

Image

Series of robberies and chase ends near the Wabash River, state trooper suffers non-life threatening

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Morning fog, with light rain possible otherwise cloudy. High: 49°

Image

Justin Hancock

Image

North Central hoops

Image

Linton hoops

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street