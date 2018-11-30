Clear

Escaped snow leopard shot and killed in zoo

A snow leopard was shot and killed at a zoo in the United Kingdom after it escaped an enclosure left open by...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 11:52 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 11:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A snow leopard was shot and killed at a zoo in the United Kingdom after it escaped an enclosure left open by its keeper, zoo officials said.

The revelation Friday that Margaash, an 8-year-old snow leopard, was shot dead October 23, after the zoo had closed to visitors, prompted dismay among conservationists. The species is considered vulnerable to becoming endangered.

Animals

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Deaths and fatalities

Destinations and attractions

Europe

Life forms

Mammals

Northern Europe

Points of interest

Shootings

Snow leopards

Society

United Kingdom

Zoos and aquariums

Accidents, disasters and safety

Safety issues and practices

Homicide

"This was an incredibly sad incident and our staff are understandably heartbroken," Dudley Zoological Gardens Director Derek Grove said in a statement.

"Euthanasia is, and always will be, a last resort," he said. "Efforts to persuade Margaash to return to his enclosure failed and as the animal was close to surrounding woodland and dark was approaching, the vet did not believe a tranquillizer dart was a safe option due to the amount of time the drug takes to work."

Zoo staff had "no other option in the interest of public safety," according to the statement, adding that the animal "did not suffer" as it was euthanized with a single shot by a senior member of the firearms team.

The zoo's focus since the incident "has been to fully investigate what happened and carry out a stringent review of all zoo enclosure security," according to the statement.

The Snow Leopard Trust noted that snow leopards remain under severe threat and are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which means the species faces a real danger of extinction, spokesman Matt Fiechter told CNN.

While it's hard to pinpoint the species' global population, the Snow Leopard Trust estimates that only between 4,000 and 6,500 animals remain in the wild, he said. The global zoo population of snow leopards stands around 500.

Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council was "hugely saddened" by the news of the snow leopard's death but supports the zoo's handling of the incident, said Cathryn Bayton, a local politician responsible for public health.

"We fully support the actions they took and will be working with them, offering support and advice following this most unfortunate incident, and have every faith in their ability to deliver on the terms of their license," she told CNN.

Margaash arrived in 2011 at Dudley Zoo, in the English West Midlands, from Banham Zoo, in the east of England, and lived with a 3-year-old female named Taïga.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain, fog, clouds and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Christmas in the Park Activities, Deming Park Dec 3rd

Image

Series of robberies and chase ends near the Wabash River, state trooper suffers non-life threatening

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Morning fog, with light rain possible otherwise cloudy. High: 49°

Image

Justin Hancock

Image

North Central hoops

Image

Linton hoops

Image

New information on Terre Haute armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street