Kid Rock slams Joy Behar in Fox interview

Kid Rock went after "The View" co-host Joy Behar in a live interview on Friday's "Fox & Friends."
Fox's Steve Doocy was interviewing Rock when the singer began discussing how politically divided the country is currently.
"People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct and I would say you know, love everybody. Except, screw that Joy Behar bitch," Rock said.
Doocy told Rock, "You cannot say that. We apologize for that."
Rock tried to walk back his comments by saying, "I mean, lady."
It's unclear why Rock lashed out at the TV host. Fox's co-host, Ainsley Earhardt also told viewers, "We do need to apologize. We don't feel that way about Joy Behar. We don't condone that language."
Behar has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and when Rock, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent visited The White House last year, Behar called it "the saddest day in in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814."
On Thursday, Behar celebrated 20 years at as a co-host of ABC's "The View."
CNN has reached out to Rock, Fox and Behar for comment.
