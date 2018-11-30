Clear
Must-watch videos of the week

A nail-biting hang gliding ride, an amazing table tennis shot, a close call with a oncoming train. These are...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 10:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A nail-biting hang gliding ride, an amazing table tennis shot, a close call with a oncoming train. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

A ride that will take your breath away

Celestial bodies and objects

Mars

Planets and moons

Space and astronomy

Space exploration

An American tourist in Switzerland had a near-death experience when he was not strapped in prior to going hang gliding.

He never gave up

A teenager became a viral star after he pulled off an incredible maneuver during a table tennis match.

Too close for comfort

A cyclist was nearly struck by a train as he rode over an unguarded crossing.

An $8 million stunt

A gender reveal party in Arizona went horribly wrong with an explosion that sparked a wildfire, causing more than $8 million in damage.

Deeper InSight into Martian world

NASA's InSight mission landed on Mars seven months after launching, making it the eighth successful Mars landing in human history, according to NASA.

