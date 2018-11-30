Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Netflix cancels 'Daredevil'

Netflix has axed another Marvel project.The streaming giant recently canceled "Iron Fist" and "Luke C...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 10:00 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 10:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Netflix has axed another Marvel project.

The streaming giant recently canceled "Iron Fist" and "Luke Cage." Now "Daredevil" has been added to the list, a month after it began its third season.

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Streaming media

Technology

"Marvel's Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix," Netflix said in a statement to Deadline. "We are tremendously proud of the show's last and final season and although it's painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note."

The series starred Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, a blind lawyer who turned vigilante/superhero at night.

Suffice it to say, Twitter was not happy about the news.

But fans can take heart as it looks like the series could find a second life with Disney's upcoming streaming service.

"While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel," Netflix said in its statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Rain, fog, clouds and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Christmas in the Park Activities, Deming Park Dec 3rd

Image

Series of robberies and chase ends near the Wabash River, state trooper suffers non-life threatening

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Morning fog, with light rain possible otherwise cloudy. High: 49°

Image

Justin Hancock

Image

North Central hoops

Image

Linton hoops

Image

New information on Terre Haute armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street