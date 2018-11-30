Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Megan Fox confirms that she and Shia LaBeouf were a thing

There was more than met the eye with Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf on the set of "Transformers," back in the da...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 10:02 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 10:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There was more than met the eye with Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf on the set of "Transformers," back in the day.

During an appearance Thursday on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Fox confirmed that she and LaBeouf had an on-set romance.

Celebrities

Megan Fox

Shia LaBeouf

The pair starred in the 2007 film and the 2009 sequel.

Fox was fired from the franchise in 2009 after criticizing director Michael Bay.

On Thursday she opened up about her relationship with LaBeouf while playing the game "Plead the Fifth" in which contestants can only decline to answer one question.

Cohen asked for confirmation of LaBeouf's comments in 2011 interview in which he was asked about hooking up with Fox and said "Look, you're on the set for six months, with someone who's rooting to be attracted to you, and you're rooting to be attracted to them."

"I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation," LaBeouf said. "But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen."

Fox admitted to Cohen that it was true.

"I mean I would confirm that it was romantic," she said. "I love him. I have never been really quiet about that, I love him."

The actress was also open about her current marriage to "Beverly Hills 90210" star Brian Austin Green.

She copped to doing some damage to the house while arguing with him.

"I did one time, I got really angry at him and wrote in Sharpie a bunch of like Nietzsche poems all over his wall," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Rain, fog, clouds and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Christmas in the Park Activities, Deming Park Dec 3rd

Image

Series of robberies and chase ends near the Wabash River, state trooper suffers non-life threatening

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Morning fog, with light rain possible otherwise cloudy. High: 49°

Image

Justin Hancock

Image

North Central hoops

Image

Linton hoops

Image

New information on Terre Haute armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street