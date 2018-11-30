Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New mission to explore bottom of Belize's Great Blue Hole

Virgin billionaire Richard Branson is joining a new mission to solve one of the most captivating mysteries o...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 8:48 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 8:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Virgin billionaire Richard Branson is joining a new mission to solve one of the most captivating mysteries of the ocean -- what lies at the bottom of the Great Blue Hole in Belize?

The Great Blue Hole in Belize is the largest sinkhole in the world -- a giant cavern measuring 300 meters (984 feet) across and around 125 meters deep.

Belize

Business figures

Central America

Continents and regions

Richard Branson

The Americas

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Submarines

Transportation and warehousing

Celebrities

Jacques Cousteau

In 1971, underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau put the Blue Hole on the map when he first explored its depths.

Nearly half a century later, despite becoming a scuba hotspot, the Blue Hole's exact features remain mostly unknown. But Cousteau's grandson, Fabien Cousteau, is on the case.

He'll be joinging Branson -- who runs Ocean Unite, a leadership initiative that aims to help protect the ocean -- and a team of scientists, explorers and filmmakers from the Aquatica Foundation.

They're planning to take submersibles including a manned Aquatica Stingray 500 to the bottom of the hole to chart what lies deep down below.

The Blue Hole Belize 2018 Expedition, as it's been titled, will be broadcast live on the Discovery Channel on Sunday December 2, 2018.

Murky depths

Located roughly 40 miles off the Belize coast, the Blue Hole is thought to have once been a giant cave on dry land, thousands of years ago.

As the ocean rose again, the cave flooded. It's now part of the wider Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Blue Hole has never been fully mapped or plotted -- the idea is this new expedition might answer the question of what lies at the bottom of this enigmatic cavern.

One of the submersibles on the expedition will have additional lighting to allow both the on board team and the viewer at home to see as much as possible.

There are also two support vessels on site, a luxury charter yacht providing accommodation and amenities for the team and a research vessel to support the expedition.

Following the dive on December 2, vessels will continue to monitor and explore the site for two weeks, collecting data that will allow experts to construct real-life models of the Blue Hole's geography.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain, fog, clouds and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas in the Park Activities, Deming Park Dec 3rd

Image

Series of robberies and chase ends near the Wabash River, state trooper suffers non-life threatening

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Annual Toys for Tots Drive Underway

Image

Morning fog, with light rain possible otherwise cloudy. High: 49°

Image

Justin Hancock

Image

North Central hoops

Image

Linton hoops

Image

New information on Terre Haute armed robbery

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street