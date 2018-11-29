Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Indiana State Police Trooper hurt in connection to Terre Haute robbery Full Story

Pruitt escaped multiple EPA IG investigations by resigning, report says

Scott Pruitt's resignation as Environmental Protection Agency administrator thwarted multiple investigations...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 10:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scott Pruitt's resignation as Environmental Protection Agency administrator thwarted multiple investigations into his conduct in office, according to an inspector general report obtained by CNN.

The investigations included: the "Administrator renting a room in a townhouse owned by a lobbyist's wife"; that Pruitt "had subordinates at the EPA assist him in finding personal housing; that he used his official position and EPA staff to seek a 'business opportunity' for his wife with Chick-fil-A, a fast-food restaurant chain; that he enlisted subordinates at the EPA to secure a mattress for his personal use; and that he had his security detail run errands for him."

Environment and natural resources

Environmental Protection Agency

Environmental regulation and policy

Government organizations - US

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Resignations

Scott Pruitt

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

In each of those cases, "Mr. Pruitt resigned prior to being interviewed by investigators. For that reason, the (EPA Office of the Inspector General) deemed that the result of the investigation was inconclusive. The case will be closed."

In an additional case, investigators found "nothing of investigative merit supporting the allegation" that EPA ethics officials had been pressured into approving Pruitt's lease.

"Investigators interviewed potential victims, who stated that they did not feel pressured into rendering opinions pertaining to the lodging agreement," the report said.

A spokesman for the inspector general's office declined to comment prior to the document's public release on Friday. The Washington Post first revealed the findings of the report late Thursday.

Pruitt resigned from the agency in early July under a cloud of ethics scandals. The office of Inspector General Arthur Elkins indicated soon afterward that several of the probes involving Pruitt would continue. Several involved potential misuse of agency funds or agency staff.

Elkins has since retired. The report is signed by his successor, acting Inspector General Charles Sheehan.

In a message to Congress within the report, Sheehan notes that the agency had additional work involving allegations against Pruitt that "was not initiated ... due to Administrator Pruitt's resignation."

It did note that two audits involving Pruitt had been completed: one involving large raises given to his aides, and another involving his security detail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Rain and fog overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Care Learning Days

Image

The Bob Klumpf blood drive

Image

Interstate 70 lane closure

Image

Illinois community college starts program at Paris High School

Image

ISU drilling picks back up

Image

Anniversary of fatal Brazil house fire

Image

Testing smoke detectors

Image

Make a Difference: Todd Norris

Image

Showers and then some fog

Image

Washington's mayor is on his way out

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art