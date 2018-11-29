Drunk Japanese pilot nine times over the limit gets 10 months in prison

A Japanese pilot found to be more than nine times over the legal alcohol limit before a scheduled flight from London Heathrow in October has been sentenced to 10 months in prison, police said Thursday.
Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, 42, an employee of flag carrier Japan Airlines, was scheduled to fly from Heathrow to Tokyo on October 28 at 6:50 p.m. local time, but failed a breath test shortly before takeoff.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Air transportation
Air transportation safety
Air travel incidents
Airlines
Airports (by name)
Asia
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Continents and regions
Corrections system
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
East Asia
Japan
London Heathrow Airport
Points of interest
Prisons and jails
Safety issues and practices
Transportation and warehousing
Travel and tourism
Travel safety and security
Aviation security
Criminal law
Law and legal system
Sentencing
The test showed Jitsukawa had 189 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood in his body. The legal limit for pilots is 20 mg, while drivers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are allowed as much as 80 mg.
Alarm was raised after a driver of a crew bus smelled alcohol and called the police, who conducted the test, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.
Jitsukawa said he had drunk two bottles of wine and a pitcher of beer the night before the flight, NHK reported.
He was remanded in custody and later pleaded guilty to the charge of performing an aviation function when his ability was impaired through alcohol. Jitsukawa had been scheduled to fly a 244-seater Boeing 777 aircraft.
Reacting to the sentencing, Inspector of Aviation Policing Iain Goble, condemned the "serious" offense that could have had "catastrophic" consequences.
"This conviction reflects he displayed not only total disregard for the safety of all the passengers and staff on his flight, but also the wider public," Goble said.
Following Jitsukawa's arrest, Japan Airlines apologized for the incident and said "safety remains our utmost priority," adding it will "implement immediate actions to prevent any future occurrence."
Related Content
- Drunk Japanese pilot nine times over the limit gets 10 months in prison
- Japan Airlines pilot admits being 10 times over alcohol limit
- British Airways pilot taken off plane, suspected of being drunk
- Drunk pilots prompt alcohol rule change at Japan Airlines
- MoviePass will limit customers to three movies per month
- 'Miracle drug' Vivitrol having limited success in prisons
- Alaska Airlines ex-pilot to plead guilty to flying while drunk
- Windsurfing down a snowy Japanese mountain
- Japanese hunters kill 120 pregnant minke whales
- Fernando Alonso's last Japanese Grand Prix