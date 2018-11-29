Clear

Cohen says he lied about project in Moscow

President Trump spoke more extensively during the presidential election with his then-attorney Michael Cohen about the proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow than Cohen admitted to Congress in 2017, Cohen said while pleading guilty in federal court to a charge from special counsel Robert Mueller's office.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 8:31 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 8:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One idea considered for the proposed Trump Tower in Moscow was to offer Russian President Vladimir Putin the penthouse, according to Felix Sater, who was working on the project with Michael Cohen.

RELATED: Michael Cohen pleads guilty, says he lied about Trump's knowledge of Moscow project

Sater described the concept as a "marketing ploy" and explained that the idea was to try to enhance the value and attraction for buyers by having Putin in the building.

BuzzFeed, which first reported on the plan, reported that Cohen had discussed the idea with a representative of Putin's press secretary, citing two law enforcement sources.

It was not clear if Donald Trump was informed of the idea.

Cohen would not provide a comment for the story.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain and fog overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Care Learning Days

Image

The Bob Klumpf blood drive

Image

Interstate 70 lane closure

Image

Illinois community college starts program at Paris High School

Image

ISU drilling picks back up

Image

Anniversary of fatal Brazil house fire

Image

Testing smoke detectors

Image

Make a Difference: Todd Norris

Image

Showers and then some fog

Image

Washington's mayor is on his way out

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art