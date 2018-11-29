Clear

Trump Tower Moscow concept included idea of giving penthouse to Putin

One idea considered for the proposed Trump Tower in Moscow was to offer Russian President Vladimir Putin the...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 8:57 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 8:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One idea considered for the proposed Trump Tower in Moscow was to offer Russian President Vladimir Putin the penthouse, according to Felix Sater, who was working on the project with Michael Cohen.

RELATED: Michael Cohen pleads guilty, says he lied about Trump's knowledge of Moscow project

Buildings and structures

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Moscow

Points of interest

Political Figures - Intl

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Trump Tower

Vladimir Putin

Michael Cohen

Misc people

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Business figures

Felix Sater

Sater, a Russian-born onetime business associate of Trump's, described the concept as a "marketing ploy" and explained that the idea was to try to enhance the value and attraction for buyers by having Putin in the building.

BuzzFeed, which first reported on the plan, reported that Cohen, who was then-candidate Donald Trump's attorney, had discussed the idea with a representative of Putin's press secretary, citing two law enforcement sources. The penthouse was planned to be valued at $50 million but gifted to Putin, BuzzFeed reported.

It was not clear if Trump was informed of the idea.

Cohen would not provide a comment for the story.

Asked about the reporting on the idea of giving Putin the penthouse, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani dismissed the idea that Trump was involved.

"The story is a story. The President never heard of this and the concept never got anywhere beyond an unfunded letter of intent and never even a proposal or draft contract," the former New York mayor said.

Earlier Thursday, Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge from special counsel Robert Mueller of lying to Congress when he testified about the proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow.

Cohen had previously said that talks on the project had ended in January 2016, but it was revealed Thursday that he had been discussing the project with Sater later into the 2016 presidential campaign.

As late as June 2016, according to prosecutors, Cohen and another man, identified in filings as "Individual-2," discussed efforts to gain Russian government approval for the project. Individual-2 is Sater, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cohen said Thursday that he had made the original statements "out of loyalty" to Trump.

"I made these statements to be consistent with Individual-1's political messaging and out of loyalty to Individual-1," Cohen said, identifying the President as Individual-1 in court Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain and fog overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Care Learning Days

Image

The Bob Klumpf blood drive

Image

Interstate 70 lane closure

Image

Illinois community college starts program at Paris High School

Image

ISU drilling picks back up

Image

Anniversary of fatal Brazil house fire

Image

Testing smoke detectors

Image

Make a Difference: Todd Norris

Image

Showers and then some fog

Image

Washington's mayor is on his way out

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art