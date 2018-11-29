Former FBI Director James Comey has filed a motion in federal court in Washington to quash a congressional subpoena issued just before Thanksgiving soliciting his testimony on the FBI's actions leading up to the 2016 election.
Comey has said previously that he would be willing to testify publicly, but did not want to do it behind closed doors.
Continents and regions
Eastern Europe
Europe
Government and public administration
Investigations
James Comey
Law and legal system
Political Figures - US
Politics
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
Subpoenas
Trial and procedure
In Thursday's filing, his lawyers argue that the House Judiciary and Oversight committees "have conducted an investigation in a manner that exceeds a proper legislative purpose insofar as members of the committees have established a practice of selectively leaking witnesses' testimony in order to support a false political narrative, while subjecting witnesses to a variety of abuse."
"Mr. Comey asks this Court's intervention not to avoid giving testimony but to prevent the Joint Committee from using the pretext of a closed interview to peddle a distorted, partisan political narrative about the Clinton and Russian investigations through selective leaks," his lawyers added in court papers.
The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Comey to appear behind closed doors on Monday.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Related Content
- Comey asks court to quash House subpoena
- House Republicans to subpoena Comey, Lynch
- House Republicans subpoena Comey and Lynch
- House Judiciary chair plans to subpoena to get Comey memos
- House Republicans ready subpoenas for James Comey, Loretta Lynch
- URGENT - House Republicans subpoena Comey, Lynch for private depositions
- Comey to fight subpoena from House Republicans for private deposition
- President Trump tries to quash bombshell book
- NYT: Mueller subpoenas Bannon
- Nunberg on subpoena: 'Screw that'