Clear

Comey asks court to quash House subpoena

Former FBI Director James Comey has filed a motion in federal court in Washington to quash a congressional s...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 5:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former FBI Director James Comey has filed a motion in federal court in Washington to quash a congressional subpoena issued just before Thanksgiving soliciting his testimony on the FBI's actions leading up to the 2016 election.

Comey has said previously that he would be willing to testify publicly, but did not want to do it behind closed doors.

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

James Comey

Law and legal system

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Subpoenas

Trial and procedure

In Thursday's filing, his lawyers argue that the House Judiciary and Oversight committees "have conducted an investigation in a manner that exceeds a proper legislative purpose insofar as members of the committees have established a practice of selectively leaking witnesses' testimony in order to support a false political narrative, while subjecting witnesses to a variety of abuse."

"Mr. Comey asks this Court's intervention not to avoid giving testimony but to prevent the Joint Committee from using the pretext of a closed interview to peddle a distorted, partisan political narrative about the Clinton and Russian investigations through selective leaks," his lawyers added in court papers.

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Comey to appear behind closed doors on Monday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

M&J Northside Mall

Image

Indy business looks to buy two Gary casinos, could one come to Terre haute?

Image

'It's an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but it's an important topic...' Two Terre Haute North DECA

Image

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art