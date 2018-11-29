Clear

Payless dupes fashion influencers into buying $640 shoes

A marketing stunt by affordable shoe retailer Payless had Instagram influencers paying hundreds of dollars for its shoes at a fake store front in Santa Monica.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 3:43 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 4:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Who would be willing to pay upward of $500 for Payless shoes?

Hoodwinked social media influencers, that's who.

Payless, a brand known for budget-friendly shoes, opened a fake pop-up store called "Palessi" in a Los Angeles mall and invited influencers to the grand opening. The store was stocked with Payless shoes in disguise.

"I would pay $400 or $500," a woman says in a TV ad, holding a pair of $19.99 sneakers. Another shopper calls the Payless shoes "elegant and sophisticated."

The stunt even included a sleek website and an Instagram account.

A shopper gasps in disbelief when the secret is revealed. "Shut up, are you serious?" she says.

About 80 influencers attended over two nights, according to Payless. They shelled out a total of $3,000. One shopper spent $640 for a pair of boots, which represented an 1,800% markup. Payless, however, returned their money and let them keep the shoes. Payless said the influencers were paid a small stipend to attend.

Payless said the social experiment was meant to remind shoppers that Payless' affordable shoes are fashionable too.

"The campaign plays off of the enormous discrepancy and aims to remind consumers we are still a relevant place to shop for affordable fashion," Payless CMO Sarah Couch told Adweek.

A study published in 2008 tested the idea that price affects perceptions of quality. Subjects were given inexpensive wine to drink, but those who were told it was more expensive described it as more flavorful and pleasant to drink.

This type of marketing, in which real customers are shocked or surprised in order to create viral buzz, has been tried plenty of times.

Dove soap started the trend in 2013 with its "real beauty" ads that showed women sketches of themselves drawn by an FBI artist. Heineken created an ad in 2017 called "Worlds Apart" that put together individuals with opposing political view points.

Burger King created an ad in 2017 that dealt with high school bullying, and Coca-Cola and Procter and Gamble earned praise for their "Remove Labels" and "Always Like a Girl" advertisements.

Payless has been struggling against online competitors such as Amazon-owned Zappos and buzzy startups like Allbirds. It filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and reemerged from it four months later after shuttering nearly 700 stores.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

M&J Northside Mall

Image

Indy business looks to buy two Gary casinos, could one come to Terre haute?

Image

'It's an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but it's an important topic...' Two Terre Haute North DECA

Image

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art