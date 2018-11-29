Clear

Harry and Sally to reunite for one night

It's been 30 years since ...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 1:47 PM
Nov. 29, 2018
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's been 30 years since "When Harry Met Sally" captured moviegoers' hearts.

In April, stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, along with director Rob Reiner, will reunite to celebrate the romantic comedy by kicking off Turner Classic Movies' annual film festival.

The 1989 film, written by Nora Ephron, follows Harry and Sally over the course of 12 years in a series of chance encounters. Crystal and Ryan were both nominated for Golden Globes for their performances and the film received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

"There are romantic comedies -- and then there's 'When Harry Met Sally.'" Ben Mankiewicz, host of the festival, said in an announcement.

"The chemistry between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan makes them part of a legacy that includes the greats of classic movies: Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn; Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell; and Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine. And Rob Reiner -- utilizing Nora Ephron's word-perfect screenplay -- follows in the rarefied air of the filmmaking giants who made those earlier pictures."

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the TCM Classic Film Festival.

(Turner and CNN share parent company WarnerMedia.)

