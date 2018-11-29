Clear

Alabama mall shooting suspect is arrested after a week of shifting police narratives

One week after Alabama police said they killed a mall shooting suspect -- then said he probably wasn't the s...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 1:46 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 1:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One week after Alabama police said they killed a mall shooting suspect -- then said he probably wasn't the shooter -- authorities say they've arrested the real assailant.

Erron Brown, 20, was arrested Thursday at a relative's home in South Fulton, Georgia, US Marshals supervisor Frank Lempka said.

African Americans

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Minority and ethnic groups

Population and demographics

Retail and wholesale trade

Shootings

Shopping centers

Society

Brian Wilson (Beach Boys musician)

Celebrities

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Alabama

Arrests

Continents and regions

Criminal law

Deaths and fatalities

Homicide

Law and legal system

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Brown faces one count of attempted murder for the Thanksgiving night shooting at Riverchase Galleria Mall, an upscale shopping center in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

Moments after the shooting, a Hoover police officer working security at the mall shot and killed a different man -- Emantic Bradford Jr. And over the past week, Hoover police kept changing their story about why he was shot.

First, Hoover police said a 21-year-old suspect -- later identified as Bradford -- shot and wounded an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old innocent bystander.

Then police said Bradford probably didn't pull the trigger, but he did brandish a gun.

Then they said Bradford had a gun in his hand, but didn't say that he was threatening anyone with it. (The Bradford family's attorney said the young man had a legal permit to carry a weapon.)

All this has led to growing accusations of racial profiling and demands for answers. But the case has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), which said Wednesday that it will "not release information concerning pending criminal investigations."

On Thursday, Hoover city officials held a news conference asking ALEA to release "limited information" on the case to the public. Council member Derrick Murphy noted that protesters had been demonstrating this week outside the mayor's home.

City officials did not say what "limited information" they wanted the state to publicize. But Murphy said the city is asking the state to release that information by noon Monday.

"We have also discussed a follow-up plan in the event that we don't receive the information by Monday at noon," Murphy said. In that case, Murphy said, Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis will decide "whether or not to release limited information on his own."

When asked why city officials wouldn't take questions at Thursday's news conference, City Administrator Allan Rice says they wanted to wait until Bradford's funeral Saturday before releasing any information related to the investigation.

Rice says he doesn't know what type of limited information might be released Monday.

The Hoover officer who was working as security at the mall when he killed Bradford is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old shooting victim, Brian Wilson, and the 12-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet are recovering from their injuries.

Wilson's attorney, John C. Robbins, issued a statement offering condolences to the Bradford family -- and calling for more dialogue about police shooting deaths of black men.

"The Wilson family hopes that this tragic event will lead to real, open and honest dialogue not only between the African-American community and the police, but also the entire community must be involved in this discussion," Robbins wrote.

"Reckless police shootings of young black men must stop. But they will not end until there is rational and productive communication between the entire community and the police force, whose duty it is to protect that community."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

M&J Northside Mall

Image

Indy business looks to buy two Gary casinos, could one come to Terre haute?

Image

'It's an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but it's an important topic...' Two Terre Haute North DECA

Image

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art