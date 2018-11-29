Clear

A Utah police officer spent hours watching a woman's children while she filed a domestic violence report

Going to a police station to file a domestic violence report is difficult enough. But imagine trying to do i...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 1:48 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 1:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Going to a police station to file a domestic violence report is difficult enough. But imagine trying to do it with three small children in tow.

That's the challenge a mother faced earlier this month when she showed up at the West Jordan, Utah, Police Department.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Children

Continents and regions

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Domestic violence

Families and children

Family members and relatives

North America

Population and demographics

Societal issues

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Utah

Violence in society

But the mom got some welcome -- and unexpected -- emergency child care when an officer offered to look after her kids while she talked to a victim advocate and filled out paperwork.

Records clerks snapped a photo of Officer Robert Lofgran cradling the woman's baby. Since the West Jordan Police Department posted it on Facebook it's been widely shared and attracted thousands of likes.

"It isn't easy for women to seek help in escaping an abusive situation at home ..." said one Facebook commenter. "Cheers to her for her bravery, and to this officer for his compassion."

West Jordan Sgt. J.C. Holt said the process of filing a domestic abuse report can be a lengthy one and Lofgran's help was what allowed the mother to get it done.

"We are grateful for the highlight and glad for officers like Officer Lofgran," Holt told CNN. "But what you see is really standard. All our officers are this way. It's a typical day in the office, it really is."

Lofgran has been with the department for less than two years, he said.

Holt says he's grateful for "whenever we get the chance to ... humanize this profession a little bit (and show) we have police officers that care."

Holt added that it's important to officers to help people any way they can -- especially in cases like this one.

"It was super hard for this woman to come into the police station," he said. "Her children were all under the age of 5 and we admire her courage. If you need help, come in, involve us and give us a chance to help you."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

M&J Northside Mall

Image

Indy business looks to buy two Gary casinos, could one come to Terre haute?

Image

'It's an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but it's an important topic...' Two Terre Haute North DECA

Image

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art