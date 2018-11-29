Clear

Oil fell below $50 a barrel for the first time in over a year

US crude oil fell below $50 a barrel Thursday for the first time in more than a year....

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 11:23 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 11:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US crude oil fell below $50 a barrel Thursday for the first time in more than a year.

Oil's recent slide has shaved more than a third off its price. Crude fell more than 1% Thursday to as low as $49.41 a barrel. The last time oil closed below $50 was in October 4, 2017. By mid morning the price had climbed back to above $51.

Banking, finance and investments

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Commodity markets

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Energy and resources

Energy and utilities

Energy commodities

Energy economic indicators

Financial markets and investing

Oil and gas industry

Oil prices

Concerns about oversupply have sent oil prices into a virtual freefall: Crude hit a four-year high above $76 a barrel less than two months ago.

Traders looking for a rebound in the price of oil were hoping that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman might reach an agreement about production cuts when they meet at the G20 meeting this weekend. But Putin said Thursday the current depressed price of oil suits him just fine, dashing hopes of further cuts in production.

Investors are worried that US production is increasing as economic activity overseas slows. As the price of oil rose earlier this year, US shale oil production surged. The United States passed Saudi Arabia to become the world's largest oil producer.

US gasoline prices have also started to fall. A gallon of gas dropping 30 cents on average over the past month, according to AAA. That's an 11% drop.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but it's an important topic...' Two Terre Haute North DECA

Image

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

Image

Terre Haute City Councilman announces run for mayor

Image

News Terre Haute City Judge sworn in

Image

Spreading Awareness for communities in need

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art