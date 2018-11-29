Clear

See Cohen leave courthouse after guilty plea

Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York after pleading guilty to making false statements to Congress about the Russia investigation.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump reacted to the news that Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress about the Russia investigation, calling his former lawyer "very weak."

"He's a weak person," Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn before departing for Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"He was convicted with a fairly long-term sentence with things unrelated to the Trump Organization," Trump said, citing Cohen's legal issues with mortgages and the IRS.

Trump speculated that "what he's trying to do is get a reduced sentence."

Cohen admitted in federal court Thursday that Trump spoke with him more extensively about the proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow than Cohen previously told Congress.

Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, pleaded guilty Thursday to making false statements to Congress about the Russia investigation in a charge brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Cohen had previously said talks about the Moscow project ended in January 2016 just prior to the Iowa caucuses.

Trump later reiterated his disparagement of Cohen: "What he's trying to do -- because he's a weak person and not a very smart person."

"What he's trying to do -- and it's very simple, he's got himself a big prison sentence and he's trying to get a much lesser prison sentence by making up a story," Trump said.

Trump was emphatic that Cohen was "lying," but it is unclear what he believes Cohen is lying about.

"Michael Cohen is lying and he's trying to get a reduced sentence for things that have nothing to do with me," he said.

The President defended the deal for a possible Trump real estate venture in Moscow. The project, Trump said, "lasted a short period of time," adding that he decided not to do it because he wanted to focus on running for President.

However, he maintained that "there would've been nothing wrong if I did do it."

Asked why he worked with Cohen for so long, Trump said, "Because a long time ago he did me a favor. A long time ago he did me a favor."

Trump denied that Cohen is a threat to his presidency when asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

"No," Trump said. "Not at all. I'm not worried at all about him."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but it's an important topic...' Two Terre Haute North DECA

Image

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

Image

Terre Haute City Councilman announces run for mayor

Image

News Terre Haute City Judge sworn in

Image

Spreading Awareness for communities in need

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art