Clear

Mariah Carey's legendary Jennifer Lopez shade was her 'trying to be nice'

It was so shady that it's now one of the most popular memes and gifs of all times.Years ago, Mariah C...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 11:24 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 11:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It was so shady that it's now one of the most popular memes and gifs of all times.

Years ago, Mariah Carey was asked during an interview about fellow singer/actress Jennifer Lopez. Carey shook her head and proclaimed, "I don't know her."

Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez

Mariah Carey

It became so famous that even Carey got in on the joke, years later holding a paddle with the phrase.

Jennifer Lopez has been quoted as saying the pair do know each other.

But the "All I Want For Christmas" singer insisted to Andy Cohen in 2016 during his "Watch What Happens Live" show that while she and Lopez may have crossed paths, she does not "know" her.

In a recent interview with Pitchfork, Carey offered her explanation for how the moment of shade came about.

"I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all," the superstar said. "I really was."

(Notice how in explaining the shade, Carey seemed even more shady.)

People on the internet seemingly can't get enough of the whole thing. The Guardian named it "pop's shadiest power move."

"You have to embrace it," Carey told Pitchfork, when it comes to the memes and the gifs. Though having her words and actions so thoroughly dissected is not always the greatest thing, Carey added.

"I try to stay away from it because you can't drown in that," she said. "I don't know how people read comments all the time and then survive."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but it's an important topic...' Two Terre Haute North DECA

Image

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

Image

Terre Haute City Councilman announces run for mayor

Image

News Terre Haute City Judge sworn in

Image

Spreading Awareness for communities in need

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art