Deutsche Bank raided in money laundering probe

Deutsche Bank's head office and other locations in Frankfurt were raided by 170 police officers and tax investigators as part of a money laundering probe related to the Panama Papers.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Deutsche Bank's head office and other locations in Frankfurt were raided by 170 police officers and tax investigators on Thursday as part of a money laundering probe.

Prosecutors said the raids targeted two Deutsche Bank employees, and others who have not yet been identified.

The German bank is suspected of helping clients to set up offshore companies in tax havens, prosecutors said in a statement. Investigators are also looking at whether Deutsche Bank failed to report suspicious transactions.

Both the lender and prosecutors said the probe is related to the Panama Papers, a 2016 investigation into money laundering networks and shell companies set up by Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca.

Frankfurt prosecutors said that a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank in the British Virgin Islands had served more than 900 customers, doing €311 million ($353 million) worth of business in 2016 alone.

Deutsche Bank said it was cooperating with authorities and would release more details in due course.

"As far as we are concerned, we have already provided the authorities with all the relevant information regarding [the] Panama Papers," it said in a statement. "Of course, we will cooperate closely with the public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt, as it is in our interest as well to clarify the facts."

Germany's biggest bank employs roughly 95,000 workers and has assets worth €1.4 trillion ($1.6 trillion). It's one of 29 lenders designated by the Bank for International Settlements as being of global systemic importance.

The investigation is yet another headache for Deutsche Bank, which has struggled in recent years to turn a profit amid questions about its business strategy and direction, and the heavy financial burden of past misconduct.

Shares in Deutsche Bank (DB) slumped more than 3% on Thursday. The stock has tumbled 47% so far this year.

Christian Sewing, a retail banking veteran who took over as CEO in April, has tried to accelerate an overhaul under which Deutsche Bank has closed hundreds of branches, cut thousands of jobs and aggressively slashed costs.

