Clear

Maria Ressa, Rappler formally indicted by the Philippines on tax evasion charges

Philippines news website Rappler and its chief executive have been indicted on tax evasion charges, the late...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 8:54 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 8:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Philippines news website Rappler and its chief executive have been indicted on tax evasion charges, the latest in a case that free speech and civil liberties advocates have warned is part of a wider crackdown on dissent by President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

Rappler said five cases were formally filed against Ressa and Rappler Holdings in two courts, just weeks after the Philippines Department of Justice announced it had found probable cause to indict the pair.

Asia

Continents and regions

Philippines

Southeast Asia

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Fraud and financial crimes

Government and public administration

Indictments

Law and legal system

Public finance

Tax avoidance

Tax fraud

Taxes and taxation

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Freedom of press

Human rights

International relations and national security

Journalism and news media

Media industry

Philippines officials say some of the charges stem from Rappler and Ressa failing to declare about $3 million in 2015 on tax returns from an investment by the Omidyar Network, a fund created by eBay founder and philanthropist Pierre Omidyar.

Earlier this week, the Committee to Protect Journalists urged Philippine authorities to drop the charges against Rappler, calling the ordeal a "politicized persecution" and "a clear and present threat to press freedom."

Ressa, an award-winning journalist who previously served as a CNN bureau chief, and Rappler's lawyers maintain the charges have to do with the website's critical coverage of Duterte.

"I've long run out of synonyms for the word 'ridiculous.' The basis of this case is that Rappler is classified as a dealer in securities. I am definitely not a stockbroker," Ressa told CNN Thursday, after news of the charges broke.

Francis Lim, Rappler's legal counsel, said that Rappler had not evaded taxes with respect to the 2015 investment.

"This is a clear form of continuing intimidation and harassment against us, and an attempt to silence journalists," Rappler said in a statement after the government announced its probable cause findings in early November.

Rappler has been a consistent thorn in the side of the Duterte administration, closely documenting its so-called "war on drugs," a widespread crackdown that has been condemned for encouraging police and vigilantes to commit extrajudicial killings.

"In many ways the government's attacks against Rappler have made it very clear to us exactly who we are, what our identity is, and for our young reporters who are on the ground, how clear and necessary our mission is today," Ressa said.

Ressa has also been a vocal proponent of combating the spread of misinformation online. She's been a frequent critic of Facebook and how the social media network has affected political discourse in the Philippines.

This is not the first time Rappler has been in the crosshairs of Philippine authorities. In January, the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) temporarily revoked Rappler's registration on the basis that it had violated the country's constitution over foreign ownership rules.

"The end goal of all of these cases is political harassment," Ressa told CNN earlier this month. "They want to intimidate us and to stop the stories we're doing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

Image

Terre Haute City Councilman announces run for mayor

Image

News Terre Haute City Judge sworn in

Image

Spreading Awareness for communities in need

Image

Rose-Hulman women

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art