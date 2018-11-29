Clear

Deutsche Bank headquarters raided in Panama Papers probe

Deutsche Bank's head office and other locations in Frankfurt were raided by 170 police officers and tax inve...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 8:53 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 8:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Deutsche Bank's head office and other locations in Frankfurt were raided by 170 police officers and tax investigators on Thursday as part of a money laundering probe.

Prosecutors said the raids targeted two Deutsche Bank employees, and others who have not yet been identified.

Companies

Deutsche Bank AG

Investigations

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Criminal offenses

Financial crime countermeasures

Fraud and financial crimes

Continents and regions

Europe

Frankfurt

Germany

Western Europe

Banking institutions

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Offshore banking

Panama Papers leak

The German bank is suspected of helping clients to set up offshore companies in tax havens, prosecutors said in a statement. Investigators are also looking at whether Deutsche Bank failed to report suspicious transactions.

Both the lender and prosecutors said the probe is related to the Panama Papers, a 2016 investigation into money laundering networks and shell companies set up by Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca.

Frankfurt prosecutors said that a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank in the British Virgin Islands had served more than 900 customers, doing €311 million ($353 million) worth of business in 2016 alone.

Deutsche Bank said it was cooperating with authorities and would release more details in due course.

"As far as we are concerned, we have already provided the authorities with all the relevant information regarding [the] Panama Papers," it said in a statement. "Of course, we will cooperate closely with the public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt, as it is in our interest as well to clarify the facts."

The investigation is yet another headache for Deutsche Bank, which has struggled in recent years to turn a profit amid questions about its business strategy and direction, and the heavy financial burden of past misconduct.

Shares in Deutsche Bank (DB) slumped more than 3% on Thursday.

Christian Sewing, a retail banking veteran who took over as CEO in April, has tried to accelerate an overhaul under which Deutsche Bank has closed hundreds of branches, cut thousands of jobs and aggressively slashed costs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

Image

Terre Haute City Councilman announces run for mayor

Image

News Terre Haute City Judge sworn in

Image

Spreading Awareness for communities in need

Image

Rose-Hulman women

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art