Clear

Audi shows off its electric future in the E-Tron GT concept

Audi showcases its all-electric E-Tron GT Concept which goes 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and has a 250 mile range.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 9:02 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 9:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. helped unveil Audi's upcoming all-electric sports car just before the official kickoff of the Los Angeles Auto Show. The Audi E-Tron GT is expected to go on sale in 2020.

With 590 horsepower, the E-Tron GT will be capable of going from zero to 60 miles an hour in about 2.5 seconds. It's top speed will be about 149 miles an hour.

The slope-backed four-door shares much of its engineering with the upcoming Porsche Taycan. Porsche and Audi are both subsidiaries of Volkswagen AG and the two brands collaborated on the cars' fundamental engineering.

Like the Audi E-Tron crossover SUV unveiled in San Francisco in September, the E-Tron GT doesn't look startlingly different from Audi's current combustion-powered cars. It's a little lower and its sides are more sculpted than the similarly shaped Audi A7. It even has a version of Audi's trademark grill, despite the fact that electric vehicles don't need nearly as much cooling air as gasoline- or diesel-powered vehicles.

The car unveiled in Los Angeles is technically a concept car, but Audi executives insisted it is very close to the final production version that will go on sale in a couple of years.

Like Tesla's all-wheel-drive cars, the E-Tron GT is powered by two separate electric motors, one for the front wheels and one for the back. It also has four-wheel steering, enabling tighter cornering.

The E-Tron concept car has a range of just under 250 miles on a full charge according to a standard European driving test, Audi said. With fast charging, the battery will be able to charge up to 80% of that range, or about 200 miles, in 20 minutes. Wireless charging will also be available on the production version, Audi said.

Volkswagen AG has made major commitments to producing electric vehicles. As part of that, Audi has said it will have 12 all-electric cars on the market by 2025. Audi has also said that, by that time, at least a third of its sales will be of autos that are at least partly powered by electricity.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

Image

Terre Haute City Councilman announces run for mayor

Image

News Terre Haute City Judge sworn in

Image

Spreading Awareness for communities in need

Image

Rose-Hulman women

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art