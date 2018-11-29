Clear
Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi renew their alliance vows

Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi are sticking with their alliance despite tensions triggered by the arrest...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 6:26 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 6:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi are sticking with their alliance despite tensions triggered by the arrest and ouster of Carlos Ghosn as chairman of two of the companies.

In a joint statement Thursday, the carmakers said they had all "emphatically reiterated their strong commitment to the alliance" in the last few days. They did not elaborate.

Companies

Mitsubishi Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

Renault SA

Business figures

Carlos Ghosn

Ghosn was arrested in Japan last week on suspicion of financial misconduct. The board of Mitsubishi (MMTOF) voted unanimously to remove him as chairman on Monday, days after Nissan (NSANY) took the same step.

Renault (RNSDF) has appointed an acting chief executive but has kept Ghosn in his positions of CEO and chairman.

The scandal has delivered a major shock to the industry alliance forged by Ghosn. Executives had gathered in Amsterdam on Thursday for a previously scheduled meeting at which they were expected to review the fallout.

Ghosn had worked in recent years to deepen the alliance between Nissan and Renault, which Mitsubishi joined in 2016. Together, the three companies employ more than 470,000 people in nearly 200 countries.

But the partnership, which sells one in every nine cars worldwide, was unequal. Nissan, which is much bigger and sells more vehicles than Renault, holds only a 15% non-voting stake in the French company. Renault has a much more powerful 43% shareholding in Nissan.

Some analysts suggest that this had stirred discontent among Nissan executives, who were also uncomfortable about the possibility of Renault and Ghosn seeking a full merger.

"The alliance has achieved unparalleled success in the past two decades. We remain fully committed to the alliance," Thursday's statement from the trio added.

