Clear

Unilever CEO Paul Polman retires after 10 years

Unilever CEO Paul Polman is retiring at the end of the year after a decade in charge of one of the world's b...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 4:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Unilever CEO Paul Polman is retiring at the end of the year after a decade in charge of one of the world's biggest consumer goods businesses.

Polman is stepping down after losing a bruising fight with shareholders over his plan to move the Anglo-Dutch company's headquarters out of the United Kingdom.

Companies

Unilever

Unilever, which owns brands including Dove, Lipton and Ben & Jerry's, had argued that switching to a single head office in Amsterdam would simplify its structure and give it more flexibility to buy or sell brands. But some big investors objected and the plan was dropped.

The decision to ditch the relocation was viewed as a blow to executives including Polman, who initiated the structural review last year after brushing off a takeover attempt from Kraft Heinz (KHC).

He will be succeeded by Alan Jope, the current head of the group's beauty and personal care business.

Jope is a Unilever (UL) veteran, having joined its marketing department in 1985.

He previously ran the company's north Asia business, and served as president of its operations in Russia, Africa and the Middle East. He also spent a decade in senior roles in the United States.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Slick Spots Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman women

Image

Casey-Westfield hoops

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin 11-28

Image

The Startup Ladies hold their monthly meeting

Image

Sycamores Can food drive

Image

Wabash Valley mayor throws his hat in for a third term

Image

The rising cost of insulin

Image

Changes happening at The Meadows

Image

The family that came before Indiana was founded

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art