Clear

16 USPS workers sentenced for taking bribes to deliver cocaine on their routes

Sixteen US Postal Service workers got sentences of between three to nine years in federal prison for accepti...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 4:02 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 4:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sixteen US Postal Service workers got sentences of between three to nine years in federal prison for accepting bribes to deliver cocaine on their routes in Atlanta.

Drug traffickers bribed the postal workers, sometimes with amounts as low as $250, to deliver drugs to designated addresses, the US Attorney's Office said in a statement this week.

Bribery

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Controlled substances

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Drug crimes

Drugs and society

Freight transportation

Government organizations - US

Postal services

Society

Transportation and warehousing

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

US Postal Service

Continents and regions

North America

The Americas

United States

Cocaine

Illegal drugs

"US Postal Service workers are typically valuable members of the community, entrusted to deliver the mail every day to our homes," US Attorney Byung J. Pak said. "This important operation identified and prosecuted 16 corrupt individuals who chose to abuse that trust and instead used their positions to bring what they thought were large amounts of dangerous drugs into those same communities for a

Operation discovered in 2015

Federal agents learned about the operation in 2015, while working to take down a drug trafficking organization in Atlanta. Drug traffickers targeted postal workers because their jobs made it less likely for them to be caught by law enforcement officials, federal authorities said.

To help pinpoint corrupt workers, federal agents used a confidential source who posed as a trafficker looking for postal employees to deliver cocaine and marijuana.

"The defendants agreed to deliver the packages and negotiated the amount of the bribes they would charge, while law enforcement agents watched from a distance and recorded the interactions," the US Attorney's Office said.

Risk from rival drug traffickers

The bribes exposed innocent postal workers and bystanders on their routes to dangerous substances or rival drug traffickers who try to rob postal workers to steal packages of drugs, federal officials said.

"Postal employees are paid to deliver mail, not drugs," said special agent Imari R. Niles of the US Postal Service Office of Inspector General. "The vast majority of the postal service's 600,000 employees are hardworking, trustworthy individuals."

The workers found guilty range in age from 26 to 64. In addition to sentencing, they will pay hundreds or thousands of dollars in forfeiture and restitution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Slick Spots Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman women

Image

Casey-Westfield hoops

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin 11-28

Image

The Startup Ladies hold their monthly meeting

Image

Sycamores Can food drive

Image

Wabash Valley mayor throws his hat in for a third term

Image

The rising cost of insulin

Image

Changes happening at The Meadows

Image

The family that came before Indiana was founded

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art