New PAC hopes to draft Beto O'Rourke for 2020 run

Some New England Democrats think Beto O'Rourke is Democrats' best chance at winning the White House in 2020, and they're making it official.

Tonight, Draft Beto 2020 is going live (at least the website), the organizers told CNN Wednesday.

O'Rourke is not involved with the political action committee, which is co-chaired by New England-based Democratic strategists Lauren Pardi, Will Herberich and Adam Webster.

"Beto hasn't decided whether he's running for President," the group writes in an email that will be sent to followers on Thursday morning -- an email list they say is thousands strong. "However, we believe strongly in Beto's potential candidacy and think it's critical to start organizing now. In a field that could include more than a dozen candidates, there's not a moment to waste.

"Make no mistake about it," they add, "Beto can win. A recent Politico poll showed that among the field of potential Democratic candidates, Beto was third -- behind only Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders. ... Our goal is to show Beto that there is support for his candidacy, starting here in New England."

Their first steps will be a digital push on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to convince the Texas Democrat to run for President -- plus a campaign kick-off conference call on December 9.

The group plans to formally file with the FEC before the end-of-year deadline. They are also swearing off big money donations: "We're simply looking to build a grassroots movement of people who believe in Beto like we do," the PAC's website says.

"Draft Beto 2020" is unaffiliated with the "DRAFT BETO" PAC already registered with the FEC.

Though he swore off a 2020 run during his Texas Senate race against Republican Ted Cruz, O'Rourke this week changed his tune, saying that he and his wife "made a decision not to rule anything out."