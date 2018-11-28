Clear

Adam Levine plays coy about Super Bowl Halftime show

Adam Levine is not giving up a great deal about reports that Maroon 5 will be performing at the next Super B...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 7:02 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 7:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Adam Levine is not giving up a great deal about reports that Maroon 5 will be performing at the next Super Bowl halftime show.

"I'm still formulating a lot of things," he told Variety in a recent interview.

Adam Levine

Celebrities

Football (American)

Football (American) events

NFL

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports organizations and teams

Super Bowl

Reaction had been mixed to early reports the group would headline the halftime show.

Fans are upset over Maroon 5 Super Bowl halftime show report

The NFL has not officially confirmed the entertainment lineup for the next Super Bowl.

"It's a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show," a league rep said in a statement earlier this fall. "We are continuing to work with (longtime sponsor) Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."

Levine was more open with the publication about getting superstar rapper Cardi B to record a verse on the hit Maroon 5 single, "Girls Like You."

"I told Cardi, 'I want you to put something down that shows your fierceness as a woman and say it however you want,'" Levine said. "I knew she was going to murder this verse and bring the song to a whole new place. She was vital. I begged her to do it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Slick Spots Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-28

Image

The Startup Ladies hold their monthly meeting

Image

Sycamores Can food drive

Image

Wabash Valley mayor throws his hat in for a third term

Image

The rising cost of insulin

Image

Changes happening at The Meadows

Image

The family that came before Indiana was founded

Image

A warmup...with some rain

Image

Margaret Avenue overpass set to reopen soon

Image

Talking about homelessness at the Salvation Army

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art