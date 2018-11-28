President Donald Trump declined in a new interview to rule out the possibility that he could pardon Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman.
"It was never discussed, but I wouldn't take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?" Trump told the New York Post.
Amnesty and pardons
Companies
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Donald Trump
Eastern Europe
Europe
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Investigations
Law and legal system
New York Post
News Corp
Paul Manafort
Political Figures - US
Politics
Robert Mueller
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
US federal government
White House
The President's comments come following special counsel Robert Mueller's accusation that Manafort violated his plea agreement and lied to Mueller's team after being found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes in August.
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said there had been no conversations about a potential presidential pardon for Manafort.
Related Content
- Trump says Manafort pardon not 'off the table'
- New York Post: Trump says Manafort pardon not off the table
- Trump doesn't rule out pardoning Manafort, Cohen
- Jerry Nadler warns Trump about Manafort pardon
- Trump pardons Dinesh D'Souza -- and hints at more celebrity pardons
- Why Trump pardoning Manafort or Flynn would look at lot like quid pro quo
- NY Times: Giuliani and Trump discussed potential fallout of a Manafort pardon
- Nadler warns Trump 'dangling a pardon' for Manafort is 'close to obstruction of justice'
- NYT: Trump lawyer floated idea of presidential pardons for Manafort and Flynn
- Why Paul Manafort would have reason to hope for a Trump pardon