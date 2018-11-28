Clear

Republican victory sets record for female senators

CNN has projected the Mississippi special US Senate election runoff for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. Th...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 4:04 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CNN has projected the Mississippi special US Senate election runoff for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. This is the final outstanding Senate race of the 2018 elections.

Hyde-Smith will finish out the final two years of the term of former Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired earlier this year due to health concerns. She will have to run again in 2020 to serve a full six-year term.

Cindy Hyde-Smith

Demographic groups

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Females (demographic group)

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Jacky Rosen

Kyrsten Sinema

Marsha Blackburn

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Population and demographics

Society

Tina Smith

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US Federal elections

US political parties

US Republican Party

US Senate

US Senate elections

Her victory means there will be 24 women (17 Democrats and seven Republicans) in the Senate next year (those elected this year plus those not up for re-election in 2018). That will set a new record for women serving in the Senate, one more than the current high, set during this Congress. Like Hyde-Smith, appointed Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith -- who won her special election this month -- will have to run again in 2020 for a full, six-year term.

There will also be a record number of women serving in the House (102, comprising 89 Democrats and 13 Republicans).

Of the 23 women (17 Democrats, 6 Republicans) currently in the Senate, 13 were up for re-election this year (11 Democrats, two Republicans). No female senators retired. Six races featured women as both the Democratic and Republican nominees on the ticket (Arizona, Minnesota special, Nebraska, New York, Washington state, Wisconsin).

Two female incumbent senators lost their seats (North Dakota, Heitkamp; Missouri, McCaskill), while three women were newly elected (Arizona, Sinema; Nevada, Rosen; Tennessee, Blackburn). Sinema and Blackburn ran for open seats. Rosen beat incumbent GOP Sen. Dean Heller.

Here is the list of female senators who will serve beginning in January. Bolded senators are newly elected.

Baldwin, Tammy (D-WI)

Blackburn, Marsha (R-TN)

Cantwell, Maria (D-WA)

Capito, Shelley Moore (R-WV)

Collins, Susan (R-ME)

Cortez Masto, Catherine (D-NV)

Duckworth, Tammy (D-IL)

Ernst, Joni (R-IA)

Feinstein, Dianne (D-CA)

Fischer, Deb (R-NE)

Gillibrand, Kirsten (D-NY)

Harris, Kamala D. (D-CA)

Hassan, Maggie (D-NH)

Hirono, Mazie (D-HI)

Hyde-Smith, Cindy (R-MS)

Klobuchar, Amy (D-MN)

Murkowski, Lisa (R-AK)

Murray, Patty (D-WA)

Rosen, Jacky (D-NV)

Shaheen, Jeanne (D-NH)

Sinema, Kyrsten (D-AZ)

Smith, Tina (D-MN)

Stabenow, Debbie (D-MI)

Warren, Elizabeth (D-MA)

New balance of power

Hyde-Smith's win also means Republicans net-gained two seats in the Senate.

Here is the Senate balance of power beginning in January:

53 Republicans

47 Democrats (including two independents who caucus with Democrats)

Pre-election Senate balance of power: 51 Republicans, 49 Democrats (including two independents who caucus with Democrats)

Newly elected senators

There will be eight new senators in January:

Blackburn, Marsha (R-TN)

Braun, Mike (R-IN)

Cramer, Kevin (R-ND)

Hawley, Josh (R-MO)

Romney, Mitt (R-UT)

Rosen, Jacky (D-NV)

Scott, Rick (R-FL)

Sinema, Kyrsten (D-AZ)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Some sunshine, but becoming cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Spotlight: Happiness Bag in Terre Haute

Image

Community Spotlight: Chances and Services for Youth

Image

Police release the name of man found dead on 3rd Avenue

Image

Logansport fire that killed 4 children, 2 adults investigated as possible criminal case

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

"From Dope to Hope" Author Tim Ryan to speak at Indiana Theatre

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art