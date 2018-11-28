Clear

Senate panel delays vote on new ICE director

A Senate committee Wednesday delayed a vote on the nomination of Ron Vitiello to lead Immigration and Custom...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 2:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Senate committee Wednesday delayed a vote on the nomination of Ron Vitiello to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid criticism of some personal tweets and the Trump administration's policies on family separation.

Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, said "serious issues" have been raised and need to be answered.

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Politics

US Congress

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

US Senate

"We are going to continue to do some due diligence. The unions have raised some serious issues which we're looking into and I think that's appropriate," Johnson said Wednesday. "So I'm not sure when we may take a vote on that. We're getting very quick responses and I seem to think some very good responses from Mr. Vitiello and from [the Department of Homeland Security] on some of the issues raised. We may be able to move that quickly."

Vitiello has been leading ICE in an active capacity since the end of June. He previously was chief of the US Border Patrol and acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

At Vitiello's confirmation hearing on Nov. 15, he faced some criticism for refusing to rule out potential future family separations, as well as controversy over personal tweets and an immigration event he had attended.

He was asked by Michigan Democrat Gary Peters about a 2012 tweet, in which Vitiello "suggested that the Democratic Party should be renamed the 'liberalcratic party' or the "Neo-Klanist party.'"

Vitiello acknowledged "it was a mistake" and says "he was trying to make a joke," adding that he thought it was a direct message.

He called it "a momentary lapse of judgment."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Some sunshine, but becoming cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Spotlight: Happiness Bag in Terre Haute

Image

Community Spotlight: Chances and Services for Youth

Image

Police release the name of man found dead on 3rd Avenue

Image

Logansport fire that killed 4 children, 2 adults investigated as possible criminal case

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

"From Dope to Hope" Author Tim Ryan to speak at Indiana Theatre

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art