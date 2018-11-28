Clear

Richard Branson and the Indian government are offering $3 million to reinvent air conditioning

It's pretty obvious that air conditioning is a necessary technology. Living in stifling heat isn't just unco...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 2:14 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 2:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's pretty obvious that air conditioning is a necessary technology. Living in stifling heat isn't just uncomfortable, it's dangerous, which makes the fact that air conditioning is bad for our environment a difficult pill to swallow.

After all, you can't just give it up, like plastic straws or enormous SUVs.

Business figures

Richard Branson

So the Rocky Mountain Institute, along with India's Department of Science and Technology and Mission Innovation, is offering $3 million to the air conditioning genius who can solve this problem. It's called the Global Cooling Prize, and it's designed to find a more environmentally friendly solution to the growing demand for more A/C.

Oh, and the prize's ambassador is famed billionaire philanthropist Richard Branson.

According to a report compiled by the backers of the prize, the number of room air conditioning units is set to triple over the next 30 years -- ballooning from a current 1.2 billion units to 4.5 billion units by 2050. This, the report claims, will have a serious impact on global warming and could increase the global temperature by 0.5˚C by 2100.

Ironically, that outcome increases the demand for air cooling units.

"Our planet is getting hotter," the Global Cooling Prize's website says. "Already, 30 percent of the world's population is exposed to potentially dangerous heat conditions; by 2100, up to three-quarters could be at risk. Affordable cooling is becoming a global necessity, allowing for increased productivity, positive health outcomes, and accelerated economic development."

To claim the $3 million (a reward which pales in comparison to solving a serious global environmental problem), teams who enter the global competition have to fill a series of tall orders.

According to the Prize's website, the solution, designed for a tropical or sub-tropical home, will need to:

  • have one-fifth of the climate impact of existing air-cooling tech
  • operate under specific material, consumption and maintenance guidelines
  • be affordable.

If you think you're up for the task, preliminary applications are due in June 2019. Organizers say they will announce the finalists in November 2019 and award the prize in late 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Some sunshine, but becoming cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Spotlight: Happiness Bag in Terre Haute

Image

Community Spotlight: Chances and Services for Youth

Image

Police release the name of man found dead on 3rd Avenue

Image

Logansport fire that killed 4 children, 2 adults investigated as possible criminal case

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

"From Dope to Hope" Author Tim Ryan to speak at Indiana Theatre

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art