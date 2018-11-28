Clear

'We are the magic wand,' former GM worker of 40 years tells Trump

A former General Motors worker of 40 years said Wednesday President Donald Trump's recent statements about t...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 2:15 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 2:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former General Motors worker of 40 years said Wednesday President Donald Trump's recent statements about the company's decision to close plants and lay off workers "offensive."

"We are the magic wand. We are the people that kept GM here all that time," Carmela Denno told CNN's Poppy Harlow on "Newsroom."

Automotive industry

Autoworkers

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Donald Trump

General Motors

Labor and employment

Political Figures - US

Workers and professionals

Just hours after GM announced Monday it would slash its workforce and shut production at five North American facilities in Ohio, Michigan, Maryland and Ontario, Canada, Trump bragged that his administration had "found the magic wand" for manufacturing and claimed that the number of companies making products in the US is "actually going to be increasing."

"I feel we kept GM here, not any president," Denno said.

Denno, who had recently retired from the Lordstown, Ohio, plant and voted for Trump in 2016, said she is worried for family members and other workers in the community who will be facing layoffs or transfers.

"Our jobs need to stay here. These people are the ones that will keep the economy in this area alive. With no jobs, how can they do that?"

Trump's promise to help auto workers and keep manufacturing jobs in the US was a big part of his presidential campaign, but the automaker's announcement means some 8,000 salaried employees and 6,000 hourly workers will either lose their jobs or be reassigned to other plants, with the potential of more cuts to come.

Denno described a community built around the plant where her niece and niece's husband still work.

"It's a sad day. People are going to be losing benefits. It is going to affect the whole tri-county area around us," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Some sunshine, but becoming cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Spotlight: Happiness Bag in Terre Haute

Image

Community Spotlight: Chances and Services for Youth

Image

Police release the name of man found dead on 3rd Avenue

Image

Logansport fire that killed 4 children, 2 adults investigated as possible criminal case

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

"From Dope to Hope" Author Tim Ryan to speak at Indiana Theatre

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art