Clear

Mel B kept surgically removed skin tattoo of her ex's name

Mel B has an interesting reminder of what she says she went through with her ex-husband.The "America'...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mel B has an interesting reminder of what she says she went through with her ex-husband.

The "America's Got Talent" judge appeared on the UK show "Loose Women" to talk about her book "Brutally Honest," which documents her story of being in an abusive marriage to Stephen Belafonte.

Celebrities

Health and medical

Medical treatments and procedures

Mel B

Social cultures and lifestyles

Society

Surgery

Belafonte has denied Mel B's accusations.

During her TV appearance, the Spice Girl said she had the portion of a tattoo with Belafonte's name surgically removed from her body.

"It sounds horrific when you say it like that, but what I went through was so horrific," she said of her relationship with Belafonte. "I just thought 'I can go through the pain of getting it lasered off' because laser is actually more painful than getting the tattoo on."

Instead, the singer said, she convinced a friend who was a doctor to remove that piece of skin while she was undergoing another procedure.

"It's like I wanted him removed from my body," she said.

Even more interesting is what she did with that bit of skin.

"I've saved it in a jar, which sounds a bit strange, I know," Mel B said, adding that she keeps the skin at the top of her wardrobe where no one can see it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Some sunshine, but becoming cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"From Dope to Hope" Author Tim Ryan to speak at Indiana Theatre

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THN Girls basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman edible car contest

Image

Keeping yourself safe from construction scams

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art