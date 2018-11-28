Clear

Diners moo vegan protesters out of steakhouse

As plant-based diets boom in popularity, one group of vegan activists took a direct approach to convincing m...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 11:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As plant-based diets boom in popularity, one group of vegan activists took a direct approach to convincing more people to stop eating meat, escalating their tactics in what they say will be regular protests.

Some 20 protesters stormed Touro steakhouse on Saturday in the English seaside resort of Brighton, with one saying, "This smells horrible, look at all the flesh," a Facebook Live video of the episode shows.

Civil disobedience

Protests and demonstrations

Society

Diet and nutrition

Diet, nutrition and fitness

Food and drink

Food trends

Health and medical

Vegetarian and vegan diets

Brighton

Continents and regions

England

Europe

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Food and beverage industry

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Then, as one protester makes a speech, diners shout her down, with some making mooing sounds to drown out her voice.

"It's not meat, it's violence," shout the demonstrators.

Protesters then play recordings of screaming animals but the tenor of the room changed when some patrons started to shout and chant, the video shows.

"You're not singing anymore," a popular chant at soccer matches around the United Kingdom, rings out around the restaurant as the demonstrators move their protest outdoors.

Touro waitress Jessica Amaral told CNN that the protesters were "really annoying" for about 20 minutes.

Demonstrators often stand outside holding photos of animals, she said, but this was the first time that they'd entered the premises.

"People started making fun of it, passing by eating meat in front of them," the waitress said.

The protesters were members of the Brighton chapter of Direct Action Everywhere, a grassroots network of animal rights activists. It started in the San Francisco Bay Area and now has chapters in more than 160 cities in 30 countries, according to the organization's website.

"DxE actions are about disrupting normalized activities that depend on animal exploitation and suffering in a very public and non-violent way," reads a post from the Brighton chapter's Facebook page.

"Through these actions we aim to get the conversation at the forefront of people's minds and get people questioning everyday norms."

The Brighton group said in a statement that every chapter of Direct Action Everywhere has monthly events planned and its next action will be in December.

Research by UK supermarket chain Waitrose reportedly revealed that a third of British people now have meat-free or meat-reduced diets, with 13% identifying as vegetarian or vegan and another 21% identifying as flexitarian, which involves occasional meat consumption.

However, there is currently no research on whether disrupting meat eaters' meals is an effective way to encourage them take up a plant-based diet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Some sunshine, but becoming cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"From Dope to Hope" Author Tim Ryan to speak at Indiana Theatre

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THN Girls basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman edible car contest

Image

Keeping yourself safe from construction scams

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art